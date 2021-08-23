Bristol, Tennessee Council Has Busy Work Session Scheduled
Bristol Tennessee City Council members have a busy agenda to address Tuesday in a morning work session. Council members will first be updated by Ballad Health with a COVID-19 briefing. Term limits, and election of Mayor will be discussed as possible amendments to the City Charter. Council will also look at On Street Parking concerns in Bristol and will also discuss guidelines on how to best use American Rescue Plan Funds. The work session begins at eleven AM at the Ewell Easley City Hall Annex.www.supertalk929.com
Comments / 0