NICE Evidencentral Marketplace, the First Open Ecosystem for Digital Transformation of Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice, Adds Five Technology Partners
NICE today announced that five technology partners have joined the fast-growing Evidencentral Marketplace, the first, open digital evidence management ecosystem created to accelerate digital transformation of emergency communication centers, law enforcement and criminal justice. NICE’s Evidencentral Marketplace connects agencies to an ecosystem of solutions designed to work with the NICE Evidencentral platform, helping them improve their incident response and operational intelligence, automate investigations, accelerate charging decisions, and reduce discovery backlogs. The new partners joining the Evidencentral Marketplace are Aeon Nexus, Hexagon, Niche Technology, PublicSonar and Word Systems iRecord.martechseries.com
