Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law Enforcement

NICE Evidencentral Marketplace, the First Open Ecosystem for Digital Transformation of Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice, Adds Five Technology Partners

By Business Wire
martechseries.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNICE today announced that five technology partners have joined the fast-growing Evidencentral Marketplace, the first, open digital evidence management ecosystem created to accelerate digital transformation of emergency communication centers, law enforcement and criminal justice. NICE’s Evidencentral Marketplace connects agencies to an ecosystem of solutions designed to work with the NICE Evidencentral platform, helping them improve their incident response and operational intelligence, automate investigations, accelerate charging decisions, and reduce discovery backlogs. The new partners joining the Evidencentral Marketplace are Aeon Nexus, Hexagon, Niche Technology, PublicSonar and Word Systems iRecord.

martechseries.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Wooten
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Digital Transformation#First Open#Workflow Management#The Nice#Aeon Nexus#Hexagon#Niche Technology#Publicsonar#Word Systems Irecord#Martech Interview#Computer Aided Dispatch#Case Management Systems#Microsoft Gold Partner#Cjis#Public Safety And Justice#Hxgn Oncall Dispatch#Hxgn Oncall Records#Hxgn Oncall Analytics#Ui#Word Systems
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Related
Technologymartechseries.com

Imprivata’s New Digital Identity Maturity Assessment Tool Illuminates Security Gaps for Healthcare Organizations

Provides key security and compliance guidance for a comprehensive digital identity strategy. Imprivata, the digital identity company for healthcare, introduced its digital identity maturity assessment, a new tool that helps health delivery organizations (HDOs) identify critical protections missing from their digital identity strategy. The assessment tool, combined with an intelligent roadmap toward identity maturity, bolsters every modern HDO’s identity and access management (IAM) strategy by ensuring robust security, compliance, and efficiency across the healthcare environment.
Technologymartechseries.com

SeaChange Enables a Fully Migrated Cloud Video Delivery Platform with Unique Analytics and Engagement Services on Amazon Web Services

Platform Used to Enable Launch of Screen iL Global Streaming Service for Premium Israeli Content. SeaChange International, Inc., a leading provider of video delivery platforms, has strengthened its longstanding collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to enable enhanced data analytics on top of its fully migrated, cloud-based video delivery platform.
Chester County, PAPosted by
MyChesCo

Chester County-based Technology Provider Helps Power First Horizon Bank’s Digital Transformation

MALVERN, PA — Savana, Inc. announced this week that First Horizon’s VirtualBank deployed its technology solution as a key part of a new end-to-end technology stack. The new platform enables innovative products and frictionless delivery for VirtualBank’s clients. Savana provides a seamless process orchestration solution between VirtualBank’s new Finxact core,...
Technologymartechseries.com

Glia Partners With Duck Creek Technologies to Provide Enhanced Digital Customer Service Capabilities to P&C Insurers

Partnership enables agents and insureds to have more seamless, efficient experiences. Glia, a leading provider of Digital Customer Service, announced that it has partnered with Duck Creek Technologies a leading provider of SaaS insurance core systems, to offer Duck Creek’s customers Glia’s Digital Customer Service platform. This enables insurers to provide a significantly enhanced level of agent and customer service, reduce call times and boost efficiencies.
Technologyinformation-age.com

Top seven transformation trends dominating the digital ecosystem

Rakesh Kumar, senior vice-president at Pimcore Global Services, identifies the top digital transformation trends to be considered today. According to Gartner’s 2021 CEO Survey, one in five CEOs dwelt upon ‘digital’ when speaking about strategic business priorities for the coming years. In any case, while the future landscape is still a topic of debate, reimagining business models by building transformative capabilities is no more a sure-fire way to success. Instead, digital transformation leaders must adopt an incremental and sustainable approach and focus on key themes that are connected to quantifiable business outcomes.
Computerscommercialintegrator.com

This Short Networking Technology Survey Will Help Us Create Valuable Content

Over the past decade, and with exponential growth over the past year throughout the pandemic, the AV technology installed in various environments has increasingly been connected to the network. Whether it be a presentation systems, digital signage displays, telephony becoming VoIP, or any number of sensors and scanners collecting data...
Businessmartechseries.com

Tata Elxsi Partners With DStv in the Digital Transformation of Ad Media Sales

Tata Elxsi, a global leader in design and technology services, has collaborated with DStv Media Sales, a globally recognised and awarded media sales organisation and part of MultiChoice Group, to consult and collaboratively build a vision for DStv Media Sales (DMS) that addresses current challenges while also positioning DMS for future growth.
TechnologyItproportal

The difference between digitization, digitalization & digital transformation

Digital is dominating our century. Organizations simply would not survive long term without embracing it. From mail to email, telephones to smartphones and DIY to AI, the digital landscape is constantly evolving. The digital era has created concepts previously not even thought of. These concepts are in place in an attempt to describe the reality we live and run business in. Three of which consist of: digitization, digitalization and digital transformation. Often used interchangeably, it’s difficult to identify the difference between them. Yet, it’s actually vital for the organization’s business development team to be able to know the difference as they look to embrace them on their technological journeys. So join me as I unpack these three terms and find out how they can impact your business.
Retailmartechseries.com

Prizeout, the Premier Digital Cashout Marketplace, Partners With ZayZoon to Improve Financial Well-Being of Customers

Prizeout Corp., a first-in-class ad-tech company that works within a wide variety of industries, including gaming, gig-economy, payroll and finance to turn withdrawals into a growth solution for ecommerce and retail businesses, today announced a partnership with ZayZoon, an HR-tech company that helps employees navigate financial shortfalls. The collaboration with ZayZoon marks Prizeout’s first foray into the Earned Wage Access space, serving as an exciting milestone for both companies’ business growth.
Real Estateaithority.com

Swizznet Selected as Sage Partner Cloud Strategic Hosting Provider for Construction and Real Estate Industry in the United States

Swizznet, a cloud-based hosting solutions company for small- and medium-sized businesses, has been named a Sage Partner Cloud Strategic Hosting Provider for the commercial real estate industry in the United States. The new partnership means that Sage customers can have an easier transition to the cloud with Swizznet and can keep the products they currently use.
EconomySDTimes.com

Gartner identifies emerging technologies to look into in 2021

Engineering trust, accelerating growth, and sculpting change are three main reasons companies are looking to explore emerging technologies, such as NFTs, sovereign cloud, data fabrics, generative AI, and composable networks, according to Gartner’s Hype Cycle for Emerging Technologies 2021. “Technology innovation is a key enabler of competitive differentiation and is...
Technologymartechseries.com

Neustar and Dynata Partner to Power People-Based Marketing Free of the Risks of Data Deprecation

Neustar Inc., a global information services and technology company and leader in identity resolution, today announced a partnership with Dynata, the world’s largest first-party data and insights platform. Dynata provides Neustar Second-Party Data Marketplace clients direct access to an extensive library of fully permissioned, first-party survey data covering the unique habits, preferences, and attitudes of over 62 million consumers worldwide. When combined with Neustar’s expansive consumer data and identity graph, Dynata’s consumer research data provides marketers with the audience insight and reach they need to improve marketing’s impact on sales and customer experience.
TechnologyPosted by
pymnts

Deep Dive: Why Virtual-First Firms Need Transparent, Digital Spend Management Controls

Companies are becoming more global in scope with each passing year. A PYMNTS study from March found that approximately $10 trillion of the $120 trillion in payments volume that changes hands between business trading partners annually is now sent across borders. Tightly controlling spending to maintain one’s budget is critical for businesses that want to perform successfully on this worldwide stage, and 32 percent of chief financial officers in a May report cited improvement in planning and budgeting as one of their top goals.
Technologymartechseries.com

Ad-Tech Innovator QTT Launches Marketplace to Drive Seamless Digital, Linear TV Ad Interoperability

-Launch Follows Receipt of Patents Achieving Advertising-System Interoperability Among Broadcasters, Cable Networks, MVPDs and Digital Supply and Demand Side Platforms. -Initial Television Participants Include A+E Networks, FOX, Reelz; Magnite Is First Participating SSP. Buyers and sellers of linear television ad inventory now have a fully transparent solution enabling them to...
Softwaremartechseries.com

Lytics Releases Lytics Cloud Connect to Add Reverse ETL Capabilities to Their Industry Leading Customer Data Platform

Lytics Cloud Connect allows brands to seamlessly combine first-party data insights from their cloud-based data warehouses with real-time recommendations using a customer data platform (CDP) strategy that reduces duplicate data stores. Lytics, a leading customer data platform, announced the release of a new product called Lytics Cloud Connect, a reverse...
Technologymartechseries.com

Authenticom Launches ContactVia Helping Car Dealers Enhance Consumer Relationships Through Communication Channel Preference, Data Privacy Management

Software Solution is Integrated Directly into DealerVault, Authenticom’s Cloud-based Web Platform. Authenticom, Inc., the automotive retail industry’s leading data solutions provider, announced the launch of ContactVia, a software solution that allows automotive retailers to give their customers a choice in how they hear from the dealership. Marketing Technology News: NetDocuments...
Cell PhonesTech Times

Custom Voice Assistants - The Evolving Role in the Digital Era

Voice technology continues to evolve in the digital era bringing solutions to different users in our world today. Digital voice assistants or voice apps are quality solutions with this technology, which has been around for over a decade now. Companies are slowly realizing the value of voice strategies and are trying to implement voice apps in their operations.
Softwaremartechseries.com

New ON24 Hybrid Solution Accelerates Digital-First, Hybrid Engagement

Hybrid capabilities and new suite of production services enable companies to deliver hybrid experiences and capture data across in-person and virtual attendees with one platform. Many organizations are shifting to hybrid events to increase engagement and audience insights across physical and virtual attendees. To help customers deliver immersive digital-first, hybrid...
Softwaremartechseries.com

TransUnion Introduces TruAudience Marketing Solutions to Power Privacy-Centric Identity and Data Capabilities for Omnichannel Advertising

Solution suite is a culmination of TransUnion capabilities and roll-up of Tru Optik, Signal Digital and TruSignal Acquisitions. TransUnion unveiled the launch of its TruAudience® solutions to provide a foundation of trust on which businesses build future-proofed identity and data capabilities. With insight into 98% of U.S. adults and more...

Comments / 0

Community Policy