Op-Ed: Biden's foreign policy retreads dangerous for America
"The only thing worse than fighting with your allies, is fighting without them." Since World War II, the U.S.-based international order of global alliances that promoted peace for America and her allies has been unraveling. During President Jimmy Carter's reign, we witnessed the rise of global terrorism when he failed to support the 1979 Shah-led Iran revolution. This legitimatized militant Islamists in the Middle East, which led to the global terrorist attacks and the horrific events of 9/11 in America.www.thecentersquare.com
