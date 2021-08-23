Macomb Agrees to $1-Million Settlement in Jail Suicide
The Macomb County Board of Commissioners voted 11-1 to pay $1 million to a mom who sued after her son committed suicide in 2017 in the county jail by hanging himself. Carol Herriges's federal lawsuit alleged that the jail failed to consider the mental state of Dieter Herriges-Love, 34, and placed him in the general population instead of a mental-health section, The Macomb Daily reports. Last week's settlement must be approved by U.S. District Court Judge David Lawson.www.deadlinedetroit.com
