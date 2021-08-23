Cancel
Anastasia Pagonis is battling for her first gold at the Paralympics. On TikTok, she fights to normalize blindness.

By Travis M. Andrews
Houston Chronicle
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwelve-year old Anastasia Pagonis's soccer career had begun to stall. As she put it, "I was getting kicked in the face with the soccer ball too much." The problem was as simple as it was devastating: Pagonis was losing her vision. Her doctor suggested swimming would be a safer sport, and, after some initial stumbles, she dove in. Now, years after becoming completely blind, Pagonis is a world-record holder and preparing to compete in the Paralympics in Tokyo this week - where more than 4,000 disabled athletes will represent their nations just weeks after the Summer Olympics concluded.

