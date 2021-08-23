Letter: Global peril
Before us — suddenly! — massive extinction of species, destruction of Earth's biodiversity. It's due to human changes to our planet's life-sustaining Earth system: its atmosphere (air), hydrosphere (water), cryosphere (ice and permafrost), lithosphere (rock) and biosphere (life). Most of this destruction occurred since the 20th century began, during which the world's population nearly quadrupled from 2.1 billion to 7.9 billion. We have overrun the planet, especially since the 1950s.
