Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Letter: Global peril

By EILEEN O’GRADY -
Concord Monitor
 3 days ago

Before us — suddenly! — massive extinction of species, destruction of Earth’s biodiversity. It’s due to human changes to our planet’s life-sustaining Earth system: its atmosphere (air), hydrosphere (water), cryosphere (ice and permafrost), lithosphere (rock) and biosphere (life). Most of this destruction occurred since the 20th century began, during which the world’s population nearly quadrupled from 2.1 billion to 7.9 billion. We have overrun the planet, especially since the 1950s.

www.concordmonitor.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Global Change#Global Climate Change#Climate Science#Un#Climate System#Un
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
United Nations
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
The Independent

This country could be wiped off the map by climate change

The South Pacific country of Tuvalu could be wiped off the map within a few hundred years, according to a new climate report. The deep dive into the effects and future of global warming was published by the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change on 9 August, ahead of the COP26 conference due to be held in Glasgow in October.
SciencePosted by
Vice

Study of Earth's Deep Past Reveals Terrifying Global Warming Warning

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. The urgent need to address the climate crisis was thrown into sharp relief yet again this week by a mountain of research that established an “unequivocal” link between human activity and warming global temperatures, according to a major new report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.
Sciencehealththoroughfare.com

Earth Is Rapidly Dying, as Its Vital Signs Are Now More in Danger

We’re going through an ongoing climate crisis, and it’s probably going to get worse. There’s a new report showing the state of the Earth, and let us tell you, this is no joke. The updates are horrifying, and we need to change something. Researchers stated: “We are nearing or have...
Environmentclarionherald.org

Warning! – ‘Code red for humanity’

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) Working Group’s recently released report is a “code red for humanity,” warned U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. “The alarm bells are deafening,” he further warned. “And the evidence is irrefutable: greenhouse-gas emissions from fossil-fuel burning and deforestation are choking our planet and putting billions...
EnvironmentGrist

The 1987 ban that gave the world a chance

It’s Tuesday, August 24th, and it turns out that banning CFCs was great news for the climate. The international effort to preserve Earth’s ozone layer in the 1980s not only shielded the planet from harmful ultraviolet (or UV) radiation, it may have prevented a catastrophic spike in global temperatures, according to a recent climate-modeling study. The authors, led by researchers at Lancaster University in the U.K., explored the benefits of the 1987 Montreal Protocol, which phased out the production of ozone-destroying chemicals such as chlorofluorocarbons, once commonly used as refrigerants and aerosol propellants.
Environmentscitechdaily.com

Volcanoes Act as a Safety Valve for Earth’s Long-Term Climate – Stabilizing Surface Temperatures

Scientists at the University of Southampton have discovered that extensive chains of volcanoes have been responsible for both emitting and then removing atmospheric carbon dioxide (CO2) over geological time. This stabilized temperatures at Earth’s surface. The researchers, working with colleagues at the University of Sydney, Australian National University (ANU), University...
EnvironmentWashington Post

Mr. Will is wrong on the effects of climate change

In his Aug. 12 op-ed, “The climate threat’s certainty melts away,” George F. Will cited a former chief scientist at BP (the folks who brought us the Deepwater Horizon disaster) to make the case that climate change is really nothing to worry about. Among misleading “facts” Mr. Will offered: “The average warmest temperature across the United States . . . is about what it was in 1900.” Note “warmest.” But the overall average temperature has risen unequivocally, and dramatically.
Environmentresilience.org

The IPCC Report: Key Findings and Radical Implications

Beyond the headlines: what climate science now shows about Earth’s future. Can we act in time?. The UN-sponsored Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) recently released its latest comprehensive report on the state of the earth’s climate. The much-anticipated report dominated the headlines for a few days in early August, then quickly disappeared amidst the latest news from Afghanistan, the fourth wave of Covid-19 infections in the US, and all the latest political rumblings. The report is vast and comprehensive in its scope, and is worthy of more focused attention outside of specialist scientific circles than it has received thus far.
ScienceHouston Chronicle

Many measures of Earth's health are at worst levels on record, NOAA finds

A fatal virus and a massive economic downturn did not stop planet-warming gases in the atmosphere last year from rising to their highest levels in human history, researchers say. Barely a year after the coronavirus grounded planes, shuttered factories and brought road traffic to a standstill, the associated drop in carbon emissions is all but undetectable to scientists studying our air.
EnvironmentMoscow-Pullman Daily News

His View: I don’t mean to be alarmist, but it really is the time to act

It’s time for us to unite for self-preservation. I spent years in graduate school learning ecosystem modeling, then used that expertise for decades to analyze interacting environmental impacts of man’s activities on our ecosystems. I abandoned it all to teach English in China for 11 years before retiring in 2007.
Environmentecowatch.com

Climate Scientists Detect Warning Signs of Gulf Stream Collapse

Climate change has "almost complete[ly]" destabilized the Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation (AMOC), a critical aquatic "conveyor belt" that plays a major role in global temperature and weather systems, a new analysis published Thursday in Nature Climate Change reveals. Increasing ocean temperatures and, especially, the influx of freshwater from melting ice...
SciencePosted by
KFI AM 640

Gulf Stream Changes Happening Now Could Be Devastating For Mankind

Climate scientists are concerned after observing warning signs of the collapse of the Gulf Stream, which is among Earth's main potential tipping points. The Guardian reports the study of currents known by researchers as the Atlantic meridional overturning circulation (AMOC) found "an almost complete loss of stability over the last century."
Environmentwashingtonnewsday.com

Global Warming Acceleration Is A ‘Code Red’ Situation For Humanity.

Global Warming Acceleration Is A ‘Code Red’ Situation For Humanity. We disregarded the warnings, and now it’s too late: global warming has come with a vengeance, with Earth’s average temperature rising 1.5 degrees Celsius over preindustrial levels by 2030, a decade sooner than predicted only three years ago, according to a landmark UN report released on Monday.
EnvironmentInhabitat.com

It’s code red for Earth, says new UN study

Being an environmental website, Inhabitat, unfortunately, reports on many terrifying new studies. But in what’s probably the most terrifying of all recent terrifying new studies, the U.N. chief called the report by the U.N.’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) “code red for humanity.”. In this first major review of...
EnvironmentKESQ

Scientists say this invisible gas could seal our fate on climate change

Slashing carbon dioxide emissions is critical to ending the climate crisis. But, for the first time, the UN climate change report emphasized the need to control a more insidious culprit: methane, an invisible, odorless gas with more than 80 times more warming power in the near-term than carbon dioxide. According...
Environmentearth.com

Humans are "unequivocally" to blame for the climate crisis

The effects of the climate crisis have become more widespread and severe much sooner than expected, and human activities are “unequivocally” to blame, according to the latest report from the IPCC. The assessment represents the most comprehensive study to date from the UN climate panel. The research suggests that recent...
EnvironmentTechCrunch

UN’s IPCC report on climate change sounds ‘code red’ for planet

The UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) is stern and blunt in its conclusions: “It is unequivocal that human influence has warmed the atmosphere, oceans, and land,” it says. The IPCC — a grouping of scientists whose findings are endorsed by the world’s governments — warns of increasingly extreme...

Comments / 0

Community Policy