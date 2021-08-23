Letter: Pay attention to redistricting
Dante Scala, professor of political science at UNH, was quoted recently as saying that he did not think the general public was very concerned about redistricting, the mandatory redrawing of electoral districts using the recently released 2020 census results. He is probably right. Redistricting is complicated, with its notions of packing, cracking, floterial districts, etc. Many people just don’t have the time to fully engage with the topic. And the Republicans in Concord are counting on you to not pay attention.www.concordmonitor.com
