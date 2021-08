Our question is, Will Geoffrey the Giraffe be wandering around Macy’s in the near future? It’s quite possible, even likely, and that’s because Macy’s and Toys R Us are joining forces to install 400-plus Toy R Us shop-in-shops in Macy’s stores nationwide in 2022. Toy R Us, of course, will offer its familiar array of games, toys, gadgets, and more. Also, because the scale is smaller, maybe the things that were bad about old-school Toys R Us will be mitigated. Smaller-scale means more curation and less awfulness, right?