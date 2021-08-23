Cancel
Kimberly Palmer: How to bounce back when your income drops

By KIMBERLY PALMER of NerdWallet
 3 days ago

Having a good grasp of your expenses and budget is the best preparation for a drop in income. But if that ship has sailed and there’s less money coming in, there are still ways you can rebound. Taking a minute to process your emotions is a good start. Then do a spending audit to dig into how you can cut back. Food expenses are easier to control than many others, so that’s a great place to start. Next, check for possibilities for bigger savings, such as economizing on vehicles. And consider how you can rebuild or start an emergency fund so you’re protected in the future.

Economy
Income TaxStreet.Com

How to Report Self-Employment Income When You Have Multiple Side Gigs

Millions of people have diversified the way they earn income and joined the gig economy. This could be a side gig to help them meet financial goals, running their own small business, a second job, or even multiple side gigs. Like any income, you must report income from your multiple sources or side gigs and file specific forms when you file your taxes.
Credits & LoansHerald & Review

Everyday cheapskate: How to Get Back at Your Creditors

Late fees, punitive interest rates, over-limit fees, loading up your credit report with negative information -- it's enough to make you scream!. It's not that your creditors are doing anything illegal. You just didn't understand the power you gave them when you accepted that credit card. It was buried in the fine print. And now, it seems like they're staying up all night looking for new ways to stick it to you. If you've just about had enough, maybe it's time for you to turn the tables and get back at them.
Real EstatePosted by
LehighValleyLive.com

I need cash. Should I try a reverse mortgage or just move?

Q. I am 69 and a registered nurse. I haven’t been working for the last four years because employers consider me old and too expensive for them. I have supported myself with my IRA, Social Security and a small monthly pension. I have about $550,000 of equity in my home, but I have a mortgage balance of $260,000. I am unable to refinance because my debt ratio is too high. I am in despair and discouraged. I am house rich but daily poor. Is there another way to access the equity such as a reverse mortgage or should I just move? I don’t have any family to leave my estate to.
Personal FinanceNew Pittsburgh Courier

The Carr Report: Nine things you can do with money

As adolescents we often hear our parents say “money doesn’t grow on trees.” As parents we echo the same words to our children. That’s truly the only money advice we receive from our parents. It’s the only money advice we give to our children. We generally hear those words in response to being asked countless times—can I have some money?
Income TaxPosted by
BGR.com

There’s a new stimulus check almost no one knows about, and you might be eligible for it

We’ve previously called 2021 the year of the stimulus check. And there’s so much evidence that continues to prove why this is the case. From the ongoing child tax credit checks, to some people receiving what amount to fourth stimulus checks. Those are coming soon to residents of California. As well as to parents who give birth to a new child at any point in 2021. Also, there’s a stimulus benefit that many people probably don’t even know exists — the so-called Child and Dependent Care Credit. Here’s what it is, and what you need to know about it. Today’s Top Deal This...
Income Taxhngn.com

New $1.400 Stimulus Checks: Who Are Eligible to Receive the Payments?

The American Rescue Plan distributed hundreds of millions of dollars to residents in the United States who suffered through the coronavirus pandemic's economic effects and gave away $1,400 stimulus checks to eligible families, but how do you know if you can receive the same payments?. The stimulus payments also gave...
Congress & Courtsdigitalmarketnews.com

Stimulus Check Update: Status For The Fourth Payment

The citizens of the country have been providing full support for a fourth stimulus check payment in the face of rising Delta variant cases. However, both the Senate and the House have been pretty occupied with the infrastructure bill of $1 trillion, along with a $3.5 trillion federal budget package. This implies that the stimulus package will be kept off the list of things for now, but fortunately, there’s still some relief aid on the table for this year- definitely for parents.
Income Taxsmobserved.com

Your Social Security Income is Taxable

Ask Rusty – My Social Security Income Hurts When I File My Taxes. AdvertisementDear Rusty: I am getting hammered with taxes on my Social Security (SS). I am retired and draw a meager work pension and SS benefits. When my wife and I filed our joint tax return we owed the IRS a substantial amount of money - they took 85% of my SS in taxes. We are just barely over the minimal amount of income allowed for SS tax exemption. Is there anything I can do so I do not have to pay all this money at once at the end of the year? I didn't get any tax advice when I started drawing my SS and the guy who prepared our tax return couldn't have cared less. No one ever told me that I would get double-taxed on the SS that I worked so hard for. Any help or advice is appreciated, I cannot take another hit like this again. Signed: Double-Taxed.
Real EstateMotley Fool

Do You Have to Pay Your Mortgage After Your Home Is Destroyed?

Here's why your obligation to pay your mortgage does not end if your home is destroyed. If you are a homeowner, paying your mortgage each month is a priority. But what happens if your home is destroyed -- if a hurricane, tornado, fire, or some other catastrophe takes the structure down to the studs? Here, we'll tell you what you can expect and if you do in fact have to keep paying your mortgage.

