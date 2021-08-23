Cancel
Here's how you can save on increased shipping fees this holiday shopping season

By Tarrah Gibbons
’Tis the season, well, not quite yet. Summer is still here, but you may want to get a head start on your holiday shopping plans. Here are tips on how to save with new shipping fees.

San Antonio, TXKENS 5

With postage hikes coming, here's how to save on shipping

SAN ANTONIO — Postage gets more expensive starting August 29, 2021. The United States Postal Service said prices for products and services will go up almost 7 percent overall. This is a planned price increase that is part of the post office’s 10 year plan to achieve financial sustainability. The Forever stamp will be 3 cents more and you will pay 58 cents for it. So, buy some Forever stamps this week to get them at the lower, 55 cent price. The postal service said it still has the most affordable prices for letters in the world compared to many other countries.
AdvocacyKokomo Perspective

How Holiday Shopping Can Help Bona Vista

Can you believe we are 125 days away from Christmas? As you start to plan your shopping for the holidays, and even with your everyday grocery purchases, I’d like to encourage you to use giveback shopping programs to benefit Bona Vista. In your normal course of shopping, you can help...
IndustryPosted by
Sourcing Journal

Holiday Shipping Just Got a Little More Expensive

As FedEx braces for another holiday peak season bringing high demand and rising operating costs, the logistics giant is reevaluating peak surcharges and fees. U.S. Express package services, U.S. ground services and international ground service will be subject to a peak handling surcharge of $5.95 per package from Oct. 4-Jan. 16, the shipping firm said. For the same period and services, a peak oversize charge of $62.50 per package will be incurred. A peak surcharge for FedEx Ground Economy package services will be implemented in stages–$1.50 per package for Nov. 1-28, $3.00 per package for Nov. 29-Dec. 12 and $1.50 per package...
RetailWFMJ.com

USPS plans temporary price increases for holiday season

People sending packages across the country during the holiday season could be paying more to do so. The U.S. Postal Service filed a notice Tuesday regarding a temporary price adjustment for key package products for the 2021 holiday season. According to the release, the adjustment is similar to the one...
RetailSupply & Demand Chain Executive

Retailers Move up Shipments as Merchants Move from Back-to-School to Holiday Shopping

Imports at the nation’s largest retail container ports should hit yet another record in August as retailers shift from the back-to-school season to the peak shipping season for winter holiday merchandise, according to the monthly Global Port Tracker report released by the National Retail Federation and Hackett Associates. “Back-to-school supplies...
BusinessPosted by
pymnts

Today In Retail: Consumers Look To Commence Holiday Shopping; Foot Locker Benefits From High Demand And Low Supply

In today’s top retail news: Consumers’ concerns about inflation and supply shortages are causing some to start their holiday shopping before the kids are back at school, while strong demand and low supply in the second quarter helped Foot Locker sell shoes and apparel without having to discount heavily. Also, Ross Stores executives are seeing more supply chain problems as the COVID-19 Delta variant spreads, and couples are increasingly asking for experiences rather than products to celebrate their nuptials.
Income TaxPosted by
BGR.com

There’s a new stimulus check almost no one knows about, and you might be eligible for it

We’ve previously called 2021 the year of the stimulus check. And there’s so much evidence that continues to prove why this is the case. From the ongoing child tax credit checks, to some people receiving what amount to fourth stimulus checks. Those are coming soon to residents of California. As well as to parents who give birth to a new child at any point in 2021. Also, there’s a stimulus benefit that many people probably don’t even know exists — the so-called Child and Dependent Care Credit. Here’s what it is, and what you need to know about it. Today’s Top Deal AirPods...
Miami, FLmiamionthecheap.com

USPS: Save 5% on Forever Stamps before Aug. 29

There’s “a little change” happening at the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) soon. Even though it may seem minor to some, it’s a change noteworthy to diehard bargain-hunters because they know small amounts add up over time. Yes, once again, the USPS is increasing the rate on first-class postage stamp better...
moneytalksnews.com

You Have 3 Days Left to Buy Stamps Before Prices Jump

You might want to pick up some stamps this week — if you still use them, that is. Come Sunday, stamps will be about 5.5% more expensive. The price of a first-class stamp — the postage needed to mail a 1-ounce letter — will jump from 55 cents to 58 cents.

