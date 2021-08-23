Here's how you can save on increased shipping fees this holiday shopping season

As FedEx braces for another holiday peak season bringing high demand and rising operating costs, the logistics giant is reevaluating peak surcharges and fees.
U.S. Express package services, U.S. ground services and international ground service will be subject to a peak handling surcharge of $5.95 per package from Oct. 4-Jan. 16, the shipping firm said.
For the same period and services, a peak oversize charge of $62.50 per package will be incurred. A peak surcharge for FedEx Ground Economy package services will be implemented in stages–$1.50 per package for Nov. 1-28, $3.00 per package for Nov. 29-Dec. 12 and $1.50 per package...
