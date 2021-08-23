Here's how you can save on increased shipping fees this holiday shopping season

We’ve previously called 2021 the year of the stimulus check. And there’s so much evidence that continues to prove why this is the case. From the ongoing child tax credit checks, to some people receiving what amount to fourth stimulus checks. Those are coming soon to residents of California. As well as to parents who give birth to a new child at any point in 2021. Also, there’s a stimulus benefit that many people probably don’t even know exists — the so-called Child and Dependent Care Credit. Here’s what it is, and what you need to know about it. Today’s Top Deal AirPods...