Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colorado Springs, CO

Your Healthy Family: The challenges of hearing loss and hearing aids

By Ira Cronin
Posted by 
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PzJqs_0ba3SD9n00

In this Your Healthy Family, we're beginning a two-part story on hearing, and new hearing aid technology that is showing the potential to be a game changer in both performance and upfront costs.

For those who know hearing loss is far more than not hearing things well. Andrew Song, who is the founder and CEO of Whisper Ai says, “Once you watch somebody really experience hearing loss, you see how isolating it is, you see how loneliness starts to creep in and how someone is not able to participate and engage. That's the lens that I experienced hearing loss through when I saw my grandfather go through this process. His hearing loss crept in slowly and then he tried an existing traditional type of hearing aid and it didn't work very well for him because he would go to noisier situations and struggle. Unfortunately, that story about my grandfather is not unique to me - it's very common story for many people.”

Michael Iliff is an audiologist with Hearing Consultants in Colorado Springs and says when he helps his patients hear better he knows he is really boosting their quality of life. “I always like to say I'm not in the business of helping people hear, I am in the business of helping people with their relationships - that's why people come in. They don't come in to hear a bell or whistle they come in because their wife or husband has noticed that it's starting to have a strain on their relationship.”

The answer for most people is often hearing aids, that have certainly come a long way over the years, but can be expensive and in many settings can still be far from perfect when it comes to performance.

Andrew explains, “Hearing is not a solved problem - it's a very complex problem. We (at Whisper) think the technology that's been available to hearing aid products hasn't met the challenge, or stepped up to the plate yet.”

As hearing aids have progressed over the years, the challenge has been to make them as small and powerful as possible says Dr. Iliff. “If you can imagine a hearing aid, they're so small that you can't even see them when they're on the ear, however there's only so much processing power you can have in a tiny instrument.”

That’s another factor that led the team at Whisper Ai to develop hearing aids with an artificial intelligence component says Andrew. “We saw that we could put this product together, and we knew it would have a big impact.”

Dr Iliff, who himself suffers from hearing loss, and wears hearing aids says, “We've been talking about artificial intelligence for a while, and I think almost every tech industry talks about it but what does it really mean? Whisper is a very different concept.”

In our next story learn how the Whisper hearing system with artificial intelligence works and the new approach to making these state of the art hearing aids more affordable.

Hearing Consultants of Colorado Springs is a proud sponsor of Your Healthy Family

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
335K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Colorado Springs, Colorado news and weather from KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Colorado Springs, CO
Society
City
Colorado Springs, CO
Colorado Springs, CO
Health
Local
Colorado Society
Local
Colorado Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hearing Aid#Hearing Loss#Aids#Whisper Ai#Hearing Consultants
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Society
Related
Prescott, AZSignalsAZ

Understanding Your Hearing Loss

According to the National Institute on Deafness and Other Communication Disorders, Approximately 15% of American adults (37.5 million) aged 18 and over report some trouble hearing. If you suspect or have been diagnosed with hearing loss, the good news is that you are not alone, and you can do something about it!
Diseases & TreatmentsUS News and World Report

13 Common Causes of Hearing Loss

Loud noises and many other factors can contribute to hearing loss. Hearing loss is a common problem, particularly among older adults. But loud noise isn't the only culprit for why your hearing may be fading. These 13 causes of hearing loss may be contributing to the problem, and unfortunately not...
Diseases & Treatmentssignalscv.com

Protecting your hearing when life gets loud

Sound surrounds you every day. Traffic, TV, sporting events, and music are just a few of the sounds you know so well. Entertaining sounds bring pleasure, and warning sounds (like a car horn) can help you stay safe. But some sounds can damage your hearing-sometimes instantly, and often permanently. Results...
Diseases & Treatmentsalzheimersnewstoday.com

A Family Caregiver’s Only Alternative With Alzheimer’s Disease

Do you ever awaken in the wee hours of the morning and wish everything was back to normal? Do you covet the old days, before Alzheimer’s disease and caregiving?. I suppose it’s natural. Who wouldn’t undo what’s been done? Who wouldn’t reverse the diagnosis that changed your loved one’s life, along with yours, forever? It sounds dire, and in a sense, it is, but there’s no going back, only forward.
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
Knowridge Science Report

Dementia and hearing loss: What you need to know

The number of people living with dementia is projected to treble from 50 to 150 million worldwide by 2050. Although there’s currently no cure for the condition, researchers are continuing to learn about how people can reduce their risk through making lifestyle changes (such as exercising more or quitting smoking) and managing health issues (including diabetes and hypertension).
Electronicssoundguys.com

A guide to hearing aids

Hearing loss can happen at any age. It’s considered a silent killer,x because it can lead to social withdrawal and mental decline. Hearing aids can restore some of your hearing and let you fully enjoy life, but it can be daunting to figure out which one is right for you.
Public Healthsantaynezvalleystar.com

COVID-19 is even more difficult for individuals with hearing loss

While COVID-19 has disrupted many aspects of people’s lives, the hard-of-hearing and deaf community has particularly been challenged. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) still recommends face masks for the general public, regardless of vaccination status, in indoor public places and outdoors where there is a high risk of COVID-19 transmission. However, mask wearing makes clear communication even more difficult for individuals with hearing loss.
Societymetrofamilymagazine.com

Celebrating Differences: Success and supports for children with hearing loss

When Alex Hernandez’s newborn baby failed her hearing screening 15 years ago, he wasn’t overly concerned and neither were doctors. Alex received a pamphlet from Lily’s pediatrician who encouraged the family to visit a specialist. Initially, Alex thought it was a situation they could wait out to see how Lily’s hearing developed before considering the next steps. Now, he’s incredibly grateful the professionals with Hearts for Hearing, then called Hearing Enrichment Language Program (HELP), encouraged him to seek a solution immediately.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

I'm a Doctor and Here's How to Not Catch Delta

We are tired of the COVID-19 pandemic, and some of us just want our pre-COVID lives back. But with the Delta variant on the rise, there's only one smart thing to do: Do Not Catch Delta. The national outlook is looking grim with a fourfold increase in new cases per...
Public Healthgentside.co.uk

This is what doctors found in the bodies of deceased COVID patients

Just over a year after COVID-19 spread to almost the entire globe, the SARS-CoV-2 virus and its many variants continue to surprise scientists. In order to learn more about the disease, many doctors have performed autopsies on the bodies of deceased people since the beginning of the pandemic. This research has led to a better understanding of COVID and its effects on three organs in particular, reports the Washington Post: the lungs, the heart and the brain.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear Like This

With a variant that's as contagious as chickenpox—and in fact twice as contagious as the variants before it—knowing if you caught COVID is essential. After all, you want to seek care ASAP—and don't want to pass it along to someone else. What's interesting is that the Delta variant may be presenting itself differently in both vaccinated and unvaccinated people. Read on to see what Delta symptoms usually appear like—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

CDC Warns COVID Deaths Will Spike in These 10 States

The CDC has warned that the COVID-19 pandemic will be particularly brutal for states with low vaccination rates. "With the Delta variant, vaccinating more Americans now is more urgent than ever. The highest spread of cases and severe outcomes is happening in places with low vaccination rates and among vaccinated people this moment. And most importantly, the associated illness suffering and deaths could have been avoided with higher vaccination coverage in this country." So where are those areas with "low vaccination rates"? Read on for each state—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
WorldNewsweek

Say no to vacc, see entire family die -- Man's Entire Family Dies of COVID in the Same Week After Refusing to Get Vaccinated

A Cardiff, Wales resident, whose mother, father, and brother died of COVID-19 within one week of each other, is now urging the public to get vaccinated against the virus. The instance, tragically, is far from isolated, as COVID-19 patients and their families are increasingly expressing their regret over not getting vaccinated—meanwhile, experts warn that "vaccine hesitancy" is a pressing issue to be grappled with in the fight against the virus.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Say Experts

COVID is sneaky. One of the first and biggest challenges for experts trying to get a handle on the virus was that many infected people had no symptoms, or vague ones. That hasn't changed. You might contract COVID and not realize it at all, or you might not realize it until long-term symptoms appear. There are some signs of COVID that have been commonly reported and may be easily confused for other illnesses or physical issues. They deserve a spot on your radar—and a call to your doctor if they surface. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Naples, FLbusinessobserverfl.com

Area physician dies of COVID-19

NAPLES — Dr. Clinton Potter, founder of Advanced Individualized Medicine of Naples, has died from complications due to COVID-19. Potter, who, according to a statement from the medical practice, “focused on wellness, prevention and alternative therapies that best met the health needs of his patients,” died Aug. 19. He was 61.
Pharmaceuticalsdeseret.com

Moderna reveals how long its vaccine really protects people

Moderna has released some new findings of its coronavirus vaccine, saying that the vaccine’s protection does not wane after six months, the company said in a statement. Moderna said its COVID-19 vaccine does not lose effectiveness after six months of protection. The vaccine developer said it will seek full approval...

Comments / 0

Community Policy