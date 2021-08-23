Warm to hot this afternoon

Good morning.

Downslope flow will warm temperatures up this afternoon and bring breezy conditions especially to the east with stronger winds along the Beartooth foothills. A few showers and perhaps a thunderstorm is possible along the Bighorns this afternoon into the evening.

Gusty winds and low humidity could cause some fire risk concerns this afternoon, but the recent rain should help keep fire potential at bay.

A cold front drops through by this evening to bring daytime highs back down below average tomorrow. With little moisture expected, this front will only help reinforce dry conditions as weak ridging takes over Tuesday.

Southwest flow will kick up some showers and maybe a strong to severe thunderstorm or two on Wednesday east of Yellowstone County.

An upper level trough will move in Thursday bringing a better chance of showers. We’ll hold onto a slight chance through the weekend.

Surface smoke could be dense at times today so the air quality will be mostly fair. Those with respiratory ailments should use caution if going outdoors.

Highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s today then mainly low to mid 70s for the rest of the week into the weekend. Overnight temperatures will be in the upper 40s to low 50s through the weekend as well.

Keep smiling!

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

