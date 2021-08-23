Hampton Police look for shooting suspect after man walks into hospital injured

HAMPTON, Va. - Police are looking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect in connection with a shooting that happened Sunday.

Around 11:30 p.m., Public Safety Communications received a call in about a walk-in shooting victim at a local hospital. Officers located a 20-year-old male victim who had been shot.

He was dropped off at a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Preliminary police investigation revealed the incident happened in the area of E Street and Briarfield Road. The motive and circumstances surrounding this incident remain under investigation and there is no suspect information at this time. The Hampton Detectives said they are continuing to work with the victim to gain his cooperation.

If you or anyone you know has information that will assist police, they are encouraged to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP. Tipsters can also send an anonymous tip by visiting our secure tip form at P3Tips.com.