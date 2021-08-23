Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hampton, VA

Hampton Police look for shooting suspect after man walks into hospital injured

By Web Staff
Posted by 
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zDRAT_0ba3S7wg00

HAMPTON, Va. - Police are looking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect in connection with a shooting that happened Sunday.

Around 11:30 p.m., Public Safety Communications received a call in about a walk-in shooting victim at a local hospital. Officers located a 20-year-old male victim who had been shot.

He was dropped off at a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Preliminary police investigation revealed the incident happened in the area of E Street and Briarfield Road. The motive and circumstances surrounding this incident remain under investigation and there is no suspect information at this time. The Hampton Detectives said they are continuing to work with the victim to gain his cooperation.

If you or anyone you know has information that will assist police, they are encouraged to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP. Tipsters can also send an anonymous tip by visiting our secure tip form at P3Tips.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

12K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hampton, VA
Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Hampton, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#After Man#The Crime Line
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy