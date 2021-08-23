Fort Worth police investigating after man found shot dead in street

Fort Worth police are investigating after a man was found shot dead early Monday, officials confirmed.

Police were dispatched just before 1 a.m. to the 6200 block of Finbro Drive for a shots fired call.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man lying in the middle of the street, police said.

First responders pronounced him dead at the scene.

Fort Worth homicide detectives are actively investigating the incident and said at this point, no one is in custody for the fatal shooting.