California State

COVID in California: Over 180,000 U.S. children infected in the past week

By Aidin Vaziri, Rita Beamish,
San Francisco Chronicle
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBay Area leaders expressed enthusiasm and relief that the federal government gave full approval to Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, a milestone that could lift public confidence in the shots and inspire more vaccine mandates. San Francisco has become the first major city in the United States to require proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 for a variety of high-risk indoor activities — and Mayor London Breed has hinted at more stringent verificiation requirements. The first days of school in Oakland and San Francisco brought expected cases of COVID-19 in classrooms, sparking confusion and concern among families. Coronavirus cases and hospitalizations appear to be plateauing in the Bay Area, though they remain at worryingly high levels.

