Jerry Lewis was hailed as the "King of Comedy" during his lifetime, and worked right into his nineties before passing away from heart issues. Lewis passed away in 2017 but began his career decades earlier next to Dean Martin in 1949's My Friend Irma. The power duo went on to make 16 more films together over the next decade, which included classics such as My Friend Irma Goes West, The Stooge and Hollywood or Bust before the pair went their separate ways.