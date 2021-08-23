VACCINATION OPPORTUNITIES AROUND THE UMPQUA VALLEY

A number of COVID-19 vaccination opportunities continue to be available around the Umpqua Valley this week. The Douglas County Tiger Team is using mobile medical vans for pop-up vaccine clinics throughout the county. Clinics are open to anyone age 18 and older and preregistration is not necessary. Go to: https://douglaspublichealthnetwork.org/tiger-team-schedules/ to see where the clinics will be held. Those interested in having the Tiger Team come to their location, can call 670-3110 to get on the schedule.