Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Umpqua, OR

VACCINATION OPPORTUNITIES AROUND THE UMPQUA VALLEY

kqennewsradio.com
 4 days ago

A number of COVID-19 vaccination opportunities continue to be available around the Umpqua Valley this week. The Douglas County Tiger Team is using mobile medical vans for pop-up vaccine clinics throughout the county. Clinics are open to anyone age 18 and older and preregistration is not necessary. Go to: https://douglaspublichealthnetwork.org/tiger-team-schedules/ to see where the clinics will be held. Those interested in having the Tiger Team come to their location, can call 670-3110 to get on the schedule.

kqennewsradio.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oregon Vaccines
City
Umpqua, OR
Umpqua, OR
Government
County
Douglas County, OR
Local
Oregon Health
Local
Oregon COVID-19 Vaccines
Douglas County, OR
Government
Local
Oregon Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vaccinations#Covid 19 Vaccines#Mobile#The Tiger Team#The Cow Creek Band#Indians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Costco
Related
Congress & CourtsABC News

DA won't challenge release as RFK killer Sirhan seeks parole

SAN DIEGO -- Sirhan Sirhan faces his 16th parole hearing Friday for fatally shooting U.S. Sen. Robert F. Kennedy in 1968, and for the first time no prosecutor will be there to argue he should be kept behind bars. Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón, a former police officer...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

McConnell rips Biden over Kabul airport attack

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) slammed President Biden after 12 U.S. service member were killed in attacks around the Kabul airport Thursday amid evacuation efforts. “Americans’ hearts are breaking for our servicemembers and diplomats. They are doing heroic work to rescue American citizens and Afghan partners in the predictably...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Capitol Police officers sue Trump, right-wing groups over Jan. 6

Seven U.S. Capitol Police officers on Thursday filed a lawsuit against former President Trump , Trump ally Roger Stone and members of right-wing extremist groups over their role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. The civil rights suit alleges Trump, acting in concert with groups like the Proud Boys and...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Capitol Police officers sue Trump, allies over insurrection

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. Capitol Police officers who were attacked and beaten during the Capitol riot filed a lawsuit Thursday against former President Donald Trump, his allies and members of far-right extremist groups, accusing them of intentionally sending a violent mob on Jan. 6 to disrupt the congressional certification of the election.

Comments / 0

Community Policy