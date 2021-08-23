Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kentucky State

Driver’s license renewals available at Kentucky State Fair

By associatedpress
Posted by 
Bluegrass Live
Bluegrass Live
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CX3OZ_0ba3Ql2n00

Kentuckians can renew their standard driver’s license or upgrade to a REAL ID at the Kentucky State Fair.

Two popup stations will be open daily from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the Main Street Kentucky area at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville, transportation officials said in a statement.

Fairgoers with a license due to expire within the next six months are eligible to renew. Those who would like to receive a REAL ID must provide additional materials

In 2023, REAL IDs will become the only Kentucky licenses accepted at airport security checkpoints to board domestic flights.

The fair runs through Aug. 29.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Bluegrass Live

Bluegrass Live

Lexington, KY
8K+
Followers
748
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Bluegrass Live is a statewide digital news source providing Kentuckians with original and smartly curated news and entertainment content. We strive to connect with Kentucky residents on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including several Kentucky community newspapers, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Kentucky is our newsroom.

 https://bluegrasslive.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Louisville, KY
Government
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Id#State Fair
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Kentucky StatePosted by
Bluegrass Live

Kentucky’s Kingdom Come State Park preparing for new cabins, camping options

Kingdom Come State Park in Cumberland is now offering new campsites in addition to their its existing ones. One of the sites is for immediate rental, with five more nearly under completion. As soon as all the six campsites are available, four more campsites will be developed. The new campsites will boast the prestige of being on the highest altitude of any state park in Kentucky and visitors can camp “on the highest elevation of the Kentucky State Park system.”
Kentucky StatePosted by
Bluegrass Live

Worker killed instantly in Kentucky factory accident

A worker in a Kentucky factory was killed instantly in a workplace accident. News sources report that the accident happened at approximately 5:30 Thursday morning at ORBIS Corporation in Georgetown. An official from the Scott County Coroner’s office says a man, who was not identified, was working at a plastic...
Kentucky StatePosted by
Bluegrass Live

Governor orders masks for all Kentucky schools as coronavirus cases surge

Masking up in Kentucky schools was mandated by Gov. Andy Beshear on Tuesday as the fast-spreading delta variant causes waves of new coronavirus cases and hospitalizations. The new executive action requiring indoor mask wearing applies to K-12 Kentucky schools, regardless of vaccination status for COVID-19, the Democratic governor said. The requirement also applies to child care and pre-kindergarten programs across Kentucky, he said.
Kentucky StatePosted by
Bluegrass Live

Kentucky woman wins $1 million in Shot at a Million Vaccine lottery

A Kentucky woman has won the $1 million prize in Kentucky’s Shot at a Million Vaccine incentive drawing, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Friday. “I have never experienced anything like this. It’s shocking because you don’t really think you’re going to win,” said the winner, Ginger Schultz of Louisville. “Why take a chance at getting very sick and possibly die or even passing it on to someone else? That’s what my main concern was.”

Comments / 1

Community Policy