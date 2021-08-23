AP News Digest 7 a.m.

Tennessee Flooding (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EDT. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.

_____________

____________

TROPICAL WEATHER-ATLANTIC — The tropical depression Henri appears to be lingering in the Northeast, raising the prospect it will bring sustained rains and cause major flooding inland. The National Weather Service says the system is expected to stall Monday near the Connecticut-New York state line before moving east across New England.. By David Klepper, Michael Kunzelman and David Porter. SENT: 1,280 words, photos, video. With TROPICAL WEATHER-ATLANTIC-THE LATEST; TROPICAL

UNITED STATES-AFGHANISTAN -- President Joe Biden says the “hard and painful” airlift of Americans and tens of thousands of others from Afghanistan’s capital is accelerating, but he would not rule out extending it beyond the Aug. 31 deadline he set before the Taliban’s swift takeover. By Robert Burns and Darlene Superville. SENT: 970 words, photos.

SUICIDE SOCIAL MEDIA-POLICE -- Police departments, desperate for positive press and grasping at any way to show their communities that they care, at times post graphic “rescue” photos or videos of a suicide intervention on social media. But it’s often done without the permission of the person in crisis or a trigger or content warning. Experts and advocates say the consequences of such social media posts can be dangerous. By Stefanie Dazio. SENT: 1,400 words, photos, video. This is the Tuesday Spotlight

CONGRESS-INFRASTRUCTURE -- Outnumbered and with their party’s most powerful leaders arrayed against them, nine moderate Democrats trying to upend plans for enacting President Joe Biden’s multitrillion-dollar domestic program face a House showdown. By Alan Fram. SENT: 810 words, photos.

AFGHANISTAN — The German military says a firefight at one of the gates of Kabul’s international airport killed at least one Afghan security officer and wounded three others. The gunfire broke out near the airport’s northern gate early on Monday — the same scene of chaos where on Saturday a crush of a panicked crowd kill seven Afghan civilians. By Ahmad Seir, Tameem Akhgar and Jon Gambrell. WITH: AFGHANISTAN-LATEST.

INDIA-AFGHANISTAN-REFUGESS IN LIMBO — When the Taliban shot policewoman Khatira Hashmi and gouged out her eyes, she knew Afghanistan was no longer safe. Along with her husband, she fled to India last year. Akbar Farhad, an artist, has been living in New Delhi since 2018. He left Kabul after facing threats from insurgents demanding he close his studio. Like thousands of other Afghan refugees in India, their plans to someday return home have been dashed by the Taliban’s swift takeover of the country. By Sheikh Saaliq. SENT: 1,050 words, photos.

See AP’s full Afghanistan coverage here.

VIRUS OUTBREAK — Japan, Australia and New Zealand all got through the first year of the coronavirus pandemic in relatively good shape — but now are taking diverging paths in dealing with new outbreaks of the fast-spreading delta variant. The difference in emphasis on lockdowns and vaccines could have far-reaching consequences for the economies of those nations and the health of their citizens. By Nick Perry, Mari Yamaguchi and Rod McGuirk. SENT: 1,080 words, photos.

NEW YORK GOVERNOR — Gov. Andrew Cuomo is set to end his decade as New York’s governor Monday when Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul takes over in a transfer that will break another glass ceiling for women in state politics. The transition between Democrats comes just under two weeks after Cuomo announced he would resign rather than face a likely impeachment battle over sexual harassment allegations. By Marina Villenueve. SENT: 770 word, photos.

_________________