Man with dementia found safe after being reported missing in St. Augustine

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — 7:26 A.M. UPDATE: Police say Conrad Karway has been found safe and unharmed.

Original Story:

The St. Augustine Police Department is asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing man.

Conrad Karway, 80, was last seen around 8:30 p.m. Sunday at a home located at 81 Anastasia Lakes Drive in St. Augustine.

Karway is 5 feet tall and weighs approximately 128 pounds. Police said he has dementia.

If you see him, you’re asked to call the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office or call 911.

©2021 Cox Media Group