Carlo Foreman Jr. is noticing that he is tiring out fast. His SouthWest Edgecombe teammates fared no differently this summer. The humid weather and the August sun has a way of zapping energy in a way that the spring months never did. But the Cougars players and coaches aren’t complaining. Football is back where it belongs on the calendar, as training camps and summer workouts will soon give way to regular season games and a sense of normalcy.