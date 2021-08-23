Goodspeed: Guidance for condos about requiring masks

If you've attended public school or traveled to particular countries in the last several decades, it's likely you've already been required to show proof of immunization. More and more public establishments and workplaces – and in some cases, entire cities – are now asking for proof of COVID-19 vaccination, or a negative test in lieu of vaccination proof. In a nation frenzied by COVID debate, this has many up in arms repeating the false claim that the request is a violation of HIPAA health privacy laws – which it's not.