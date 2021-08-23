Cancel
Two Ohio Man Charged in Connection with Equipment Theft at Ellwood Quality Steels

By Beaver County Radio
beavercountyradio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(New Castle, Pa.) Two Ohio men were arrested after being accused of stealing equipment from Ellwood Quality Steels on Moravia Street in New Castle. New Castle police charged 55-year-old John Mehle of Youngstown, and 47-year-old Chad Williams of Austintown, who were working as sub-contractors with the reported theft an analyzer gun, valued at $35,000, from a closet in one of the industry’s truck bays.

