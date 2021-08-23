JetBlue Mint To London: 10 Things I Loved

Bei American Airlines gibt es einen Fahrplan zur Öffnung der Flagship Lounges …. Die American Airlines Flagship Lounges sollen sukzessive geöffnet werden. “American Airlines is ready to reconnect customers to a premium dining experience on the ground with the reopening of its Flagship lounges, where customers can wine, dine and retreat during travel. Throughout the fall, American will begin reopening Flagship Lounges and Flagship First Dining, with the first location opening Sept. 14, 2021, at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK). As customers return to the lounges, they will experience new menus from James Beard Foundation chefs, more ways to access the lounges and recognizable touches from the inflight experience.
