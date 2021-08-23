Cancel
Man Shot, Killed In Carroll Park, Philadelphia Police Say

By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Gun violence continues to take its toll on Philadelphia as a man is shot and killed in the city’s Carroll Park neighborhood. It happened at around 1 a.m. Monday inside of a home on the 5200 block of Master Street.

Police found the victim shot in the chest on the third floor.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are searching for the gunman and a motive.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here .

