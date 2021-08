ABILENE, Texas – Hardin-Simmons’ football team welcomed 223 players to its first day of practice on Thursday morning. “We are excited to hit the ground running, our guys have been unbelievably resilient the last year and a half and they just take whatever situation arises and they handle it,” said 11th year head coach Jesse Burleson. “It’s good to be back in the fall, not that 21-degree days weren’t near perfect, but it is nice to be back where we are supposed to be.”