In Depth: Woodville Eagles

Beaumont Enterprise
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe experience of the returning starters on both sides of the ball has the Eagles setting their sights high. The district championship for the past few years has gone through East Chambers, but the Eagles have everything in place to bring that championship back to Woodville. Schedule:. Aug 27 at...

www.beaumontenterprise.com

#The Eagles#Cypress#American Football#Isaiah Wheaton Team
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFLNBC Sports

Eagles re-sign veteran WR after yet another injury

The Eagles on Tuesday brought back wide receiver Marken Michel and waived WR Michael Walker with an injury designation. This is the third stint with the Eagles for the 5-foot-11, 190-pound Michel. Michel originally signed a futures contract with the Eagles just after the 2018 season ended. He was released...
NFLYardbarker

Eagles players reportedly ‘blown away’ by Jalen Hurts

Jalen Hurts didn’t put to rest every question about him possibly being the franchise quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles during his limited action last season. It sounds like he might be doing it in training camp, however. ESPN’s Jordan Schulz reported Monday that there is a “fast-growing sentiment” around Eagles...
NFLbleedinggreennation.com

Former Eagles cornerback lands on the Lions

After sitting on the open market for nearly five months, former Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman has a new NFL team. The veteran nickel defender signed a one-year deal with the Detroit Lions on Monday evening. Eagles fans certainly aren’t sad to see him move on. Here’s what we wrote...
NFLthespun.com

Eagles TE Reportedly Suffered Season-Ending Injury Last Night

We’re at the midway point of the NFL preseason and the injuries appear to be mounting. Last night the Philadelphia Eagles lost their exhibition game against the New England Patriots, and lost a tight end in the process. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Eagles tight end Jason Croom is...
NFLNBC Sports

Hero of Eagles’ Super Bowl run retires from NFL

Patrick Robinson spent just one season in Philadelphia but Eagles fans will never forget him. And now the veteran cornerback has told the Saints he is retiring, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on Tuesday. Robinson, 33, spent the last three seasons with the Saints, the team that drafted him in...
NFLphillysportsnetwork.com

The stars may be aligning for a huge Eagles & Jets trade

The New York Jets suffered a cruel blow yesterday, finding out that prized DE, Carl Lawson, is out for the season with a torn Achilles. There aren’t many teams who will be willing to part ways with a starting-caliber edge rusher at this point in the season, but the Eagles may be one such franchise in what could be an aligning of the stars.
NFLsaturdaydownsouth.com

Philadelphia Eagles waive former Auburn star running back

Former Auburn star RB Kerryon Johnson was a second-round pick of the Detroit Lions in the 2018 NFL Draft. After a couple of productive seasons in Detroit, Johnson wasn’t used much in 2020 and was waived back in May. The Philadelphia Eagles claimed him off waivers. However, on Tuesday, the...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Philadelphia Eagles must make Tyree Jackson their third tight end

When the 2020 NFL season wrapped, if there was nothing else that could be said about the Philadelphia Eagles, it was this. This was a team that had to get better. They haven’t played a game since being accused of lying down for the Washington Football Team, but everyone can be assured that they won’t be as bad as they were a year ago. Then again, they couldn’t get too much worse.
NFLbleedinggreennation.com

Eagles News: Nick Sirianni says DeVonta Smith reminds him of Keenan Allen

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... Sure, it would have been great to see Hurts get a chance to connect with first-round pick DeVonta Smith, who made his debut after fighting through some health stuff. Especially on a night when Smith got a lot of run. But the Heisman winner has already flashed enough in practices to look the part, and the excitement about him is very real. “He is such a polished young receiver,” Sirianni told me. “I haven’t seen a young receiver this precise since being in San Diego with Kennan Allen in 2013.” High praise. He and Hurts will make for some very entertaining watches. Of course, the evaluation of the quarterback will continue. I wouldn’t anticipate any proclamations just yet. Philly’s aggressive general manager Howie Roseman is always up for a blockbuster should there be a trade to be made for a proven young starter — which seems a stretch at this point. But Hurts is displaying more than sufficient promise to indicate he can win games at this level, and is clearly their best option. [BLG Note: Allen had 105 targets for 71 recs, 1046 yards, and 8 TDs as a rookie when Sirianni was a Chargers offensive quality control coach.]
NFLYardbarker

Should the Saints Trade for Eagles TE Zach Ertz?

The New Orleans Saints lost tight ends Adam Trautman (foot) and Nick Vannett (knee) to injury during Monday's preseason win over Jacksonville. Both players had an MRI on Tuesday. The extent of Trautman's injury is not yet known, while Vannett will reportedly miss 2-4 weeks. The losses of Trautman and...
NFLNBC Sports

Eagles waive 1 more player to reach 80-man limit

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- The Eagles waived linebacker Joe Ostman with an injury designation ahead of Tuesday’s 4 p.m. deadline. With Ostman waived, the Eagles are now at 80 players. (Technically, the Eagles have 81 players but Australian Matt Leo has an international exemption.) The next deadline is on Aug....
High SchoolWashington County Pilot-Tribune & Enterprise

Lead Eagles

7 p.m., Oct. 1: Hosts Omaha Concordia (Homecoming) Josh Miller and Jesse Thompson had a hand in 20 of the Arlington football team's 21 offensive touchdowns last season. The 2020 graduates accounted for 170 total tackles, too. But, now, those Eagles are gone. Coach Colter Mattson said Tuesday he still...
NFLNBC Sports

Is Eagles' running back depth chart changing?

It may be time to start rethinking everything we thought about the Eagles’ running back hierarchy. Because with Miles Sanders held out Thursday night, the starter wasn’t Boston Scott or Kenny Gainwell or Kerryon Johnson. It was Jordan Howard, the veteran who was released in November by the Dolphins, couldn’t...
Chadron, NEStar-Herald

With most starters returning, Eagles seeking depth

With starters returning at nearly every position on both offense and defense, much of the emphasis during the first 10 days of practice for the Chadron State College football team has been on establishing the depth chart. At all levels of football, players who have been starters nearly always open...
NFLPosted by
NJ.com

Eagles cut Kerryon Johnson, 2 others to get roster down to 86 | What moves mean for the depth chart

The Eagles cut their roster down from 89 to 86 players on Tuesday, ahead of the league’s mandatory deadline. The team announced it waived RB Kerryon Johnson, OT Casey Tucker and C Luke Juriga. All three players were waived with injury designations, so if they pass through waivers unclaimed, they will revert to the Eagles’ injured reserve and not count against the roster.
Chadron, NENews Channel Nebraska

Eagles notes: Chadron State adds depth with several returning starters

With starters returning at nearly every position on both offense and defense, much of the emphasis during the first 10 days of practice for the Chadron State College football team has been on establishing the depth chart. At all levels of football, players who have been starters nearly always open...
NFLchatsports.com

Philadelphia Eagles: Young UTR Birds poised for breakout seasons

Philadelphia Eagles (Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports) The Philadelphia Eagles have a few youngsters eyeing breakout seasons. It is hard to believe that the preseason has come and gone so quickly. After two up and down games, the Philadelphia Eagles look to close out their slate with one last exhibition game. This Thursday, our beloved Birds will take on the New York Jets as both prepare for the regular season.

