Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

In Depth: West Hardin Oilers

Beaumont Enterprise
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWest Hardin was just barely placed as a 2A-I school last season, resulting in the Oilers disappointing record. This year, West Hardin has chosen to compete as an independent team instead. The Oilers will operate a wing/slot offense with six returning starters, while the defense will run a 3-4 system,...

www.beaumontenterprise.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oilers#Tapps#Sabine Pass
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Richmond, TXClick2Houston.com

WE ARE LCISD: VYPE welcome Lamar Consolidated to the Campus Family

The Richmond/Rosenberg area has a small-town feel, but big-time ideas. Lamar Consolidated ISD Superintendent Dr. Thomas Randle and Athletic Director Nikki Nelson have been pivotal in the direction of the district. A beautiful new school, Randle High School, opens this fall and another is on the books. With that being...
Orange, TXBeaumont Enterprise

WO-S center Demetrius 'Pancake' Hunter flattens defenders

Demetrius Hunter’s reputation proceeded him as he walked into Ten West Diner in Orange. “Oh, that’s the pancake man,” a regular customer whispered while Hunter took his seat inside the restaurant. Hunter has no problem putting down his fair share of short stacks, but that’s not the origin of his...
EducationWVNT-TV

Greenbrier West Cavaliers working to build depth chart

CHARMCO, WV (WVNS) — The Greenbrier West Cavaliers finished 9-1 in 2020, and 10-2 in 2019. This is all thanks to a lot of depth and experience on the team. Head Coach Toby Harris said this year, the experience level is a bit different. “You know we are coming off...
Kountze, TXthevindicator.com

Hardin faces Kountze on the road

Coach Ned Barrier and his Hardin Hornets are looking to improve greatly in 2021 and they will start the year off against the Kountze Lions on the road with a 7:30 pm start time. The Lions were 3-6 last season. Hardin comes off a 2-8 record that got off to...
Mississippi Stateallfans.co

Testing the depth

FAYETTEVILLE — Bumper Pool had to come out of the game during the University of Arkansas’ 21-14 upset of Mississippi State early last season. He didn’t want to, but his broken ribs forced the issue. “He’s a really tough kid,” linebackers coach Michael Scherer said. “There were times last year...
NHLchatsports.com

NHL Rumors: Edmonton Oilers, and the Dallas Stars

Kurt Leavins of the Edmonton Journal: Believe that the Edmonton Oilers will wait on any PTOs until closer to the start of training camp in September. The Oilers still could use a No. 4 right-handed defenseman on a league-minimum deal. Someone that could maybe play in the AHL but handle some NHL minutes. Michael Stone could be one option, as well as Sami Vatanen. Vatanen would likely want/get more than $750,000.
NHLchatsports.com

Oilers: Q and A With Former Oilers Forward Rob Schremp

Rob Schremp #88, Edmonton Oilers Photo by Jimmy Jeong/Getty Images)es) Rob Schremp, a 35-year-old center, was born in Fulton, New York. He grew up playing hockey and has had a pretty solid NHL career, putting up a total of 54 points over 114 games. Schremp played 7 games with the Oilers, tallying 3 assists.
SportsTexarkana Gazette

The Audible | Former oiler will lead Linden-Kildare

After going through a tumultuous season with football coaches last year, Linden-Kildare has selected a 25-year coaching veteran, Kyle Freeman, a former Houston Oiler, to lead its fortunes on the gridiron. Derek Simmons started out as L-K's head football coach last season, but ended up resigning during the season. An...
Texas StateBeaumont Enterprise

No Fly Zone: State's best defensive backs reside in SE Texas

Quarterbacks coming to Southeast Texas this season might want to think twice before throwing the football. If you’re in Beaumont or Port Arthur, there’s a good chance one of the state’s best defensive backs will be roaming the secondary. West Brook’s Bryce Anderson, Memorial’s Jaylon Guilbeau and United’s Chandler Rivers make up a local defensive back class that’s unrivaled in recent years. Not only has the trio grown up competing against each other, they’ve also been groomed by current professional players from the area. Before all three head off to Power 5 college programs next season, each will get one last shot as seniors to show why they’ve been so heavily recruited on the high school circuit. Playing defensive back isn’t always pretty, but it’s the tipped passes, hard hits and especially the interceptions that make it all worth while.
NHLYardbarker

Oilers May Invite a Couple of Depth Defensemen to Camp on PTO Basis

Kurt Leavins of the Edmonton Journal writes that he expects the Edmonton Oilers to take advantage of the professional tryout process and potentially invite one of couple of defensemen to camp prior to the start of the 2021-22 NHL season. After signing Slater Koekkoek to a two-year extension, the Oilers a pretty much set, but that doesn’t mean competition for jobs is a bad thing.
FootballBeaumont Enterprise

In Depth: West Sabine Tigers

The Tigers caught fire as the playoffs began. After finishing district play in 3rd they played to the regional semi-final before bowing out. West Sabine has numbers and experience and will try to duplicate or improve upon their 2020 campaign. The excitement for the Tigers has their fans expecting great things and the black and orange faithful are looking forward to a repeat performance from last season.
NHLprohockeyrumors.com

Edmonton Oilers Sign Slater Koekkoek

The Edmonton Oilers will be bringing back a familiar face. The team has signed Slater Koekkoek to a two-year contract that will carry an average annual value of $925K. Koekkoek was an unrestricted free agent, but spent this past season with the Oilers. PuckPedia reports that the deal is worth $750K in 2021-22 and $1.1MM in 2022-23.
NFL247Sports

WATCH: Washington helps depth, and depth will help Washington

Some of the biggest headlines and storylines during West Virginia's offseason were confined to a single position, which is no small feat, because the Mountaineers were busy, one way or another, and the action came from all over the depth chart. But look at what happened at just Will linebacker.
NHLchatsports.com

How long is the Edmonton Oilers championship window?

Leon Draisaitl #29, Connor McDavid #97, Edmonton Oilers Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports. The Edmonton Oilers championship window is an interesting topic to discuss right now, as it already seems to be shutting with the way the team has played the last few seasons. Winning a championship needs to be a goal with the roster, so how long does the team have?
NHLchatsports.com

Oilers Rumors: Is Jake DeBrusk a Solid Depth Option?

Jake DeBrusk #74, Boston Bruins (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images) According to Fluto Shinzawa, a Bruins reporter for The Athletic, the Edmonton Oilers are still interested in Bruins Forward Jake DeNrusk. The cost is expected to be a player of DeBrusk’s profile: An underperforming player with potential to improve on a different team.
FootballPosted by
247Sports

Hard work in offseason paying off for Caleb Jones on the field

After struggling with his conditioning and his weight in 2020, Indiana offensive lineman Caleb Jones made the decision to rededicate himself to improve both in 2021. The results of the hard work that started in January after IU played in the Outback Bowl have shown up on the practice field for the Indianapolis native.
Port Arthur, TXBeaumont Enterprise

A Titan Family: District champs ready to defend crown

Port Arthur Memorial’s Brian Morgan treated his family to a central Florida getaway in mid-July. At least the Titans coach thought he would. The fourth-year head football coach discovered his trip to Legoland never quite turned into any kind of getaway from his players. Even if Morgan traveled on vacation,...
Silsbee, TXBeaumont Enterprise

In Depth: Silsbee Tigers

As of late, the Tigers have made a habit of competing for Class 4A Regional III titles. Despite another shiny district record last season, Silsbee’s playoff stay was cut short by eventual state champion Carthage in the second round. Smith once again put together a tough non-district schedule for the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy