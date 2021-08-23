In Depth: West Hardin Oilers

Quarterbacks coming to Southeast Texas this season might want to think twice before throwing the football. If you’re in Beaumont or Port Arthur, there’s a good chance one of the state’s best defensive backs will be roaming the secondary. West Brook’s Bryce Anderson, Memorial’s Jaylon Guilbeau and United’s Chandler Rivers make up a local defensive back class that’s unrivaled in recent years. Not only has the trio grown up competing against each other, they’ve also been groomed by current professional players from the area. Before all three head off to Power 5 college programs next season, each will get one last shot as seniors to show why they’ve been so heavily recruited on the high school circuit. Playing defensive back isn’t always pretty, but it’s the tipped passes, hard hits and especially the interceptions that make it all worth while.