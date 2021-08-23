Storm Track 3 Forecast: Hot days ahead without much moisture

A few showers and storms to the north have survived the night. Most of the rain will be out of the area by mid morning. Much of the day ahead will be dry and partly cloudy to mostly sunny but it will also be hot and humid. Highs will not have any trouble heating up into the upper 90s and 100s. Heat indices could reach 103 to 106. A Heat Advisory will be in effect until 7pm for a few of our Central Kansas counties.