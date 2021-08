For comic book fans, it may seem like 2020/2021 was the rebirth of manga. Adaptations were filling the Netflix stream. Local comic book stores were constantly re-ordering for manga and light novels. Ebook sales were up. While it would be easy to think the increased popularity of anime streaming is responsible, there is as much influence coming from light novels and subsequently reawakening the discussion around light novel vs manga. Sure, readers will have their preferences but the truth is: you can do both. And honestly, you should.