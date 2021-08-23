Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Anniversary: The SNES Launched In North America 30 Years Ago

By Damien McFerran
Nintendo Life
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn this day 30 years ago, the Super Nintendo launched in North America. Does that make you feel old? Because we feel positively ancient. The release followed hot on the heels of the Japanese launch of the Super Famicom in November 1990, with American gamers getting a redesigned console which swapped the lush curves of the Japanese model for a more boxy look, courtesy of Lance Barr (who also created the NES design a few years previously). While the redesign continues to trigger debate even today (Europe got the same case as Japan, thankfully), there's no denying that the US SNES holds many iconic memories for the millions who owned it – just check out our list of the best SNES games ever, as voted for by you, the general public.

www.nintendolife.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Rudd
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snes#Console Games#Nintendo Of America#Nintendo Life#The Super Nintendo#Japanese#The Super Famicom#The Us Snes#Super Mario World#Super Mario Kart#Super Metroid#Konami#Square#Tmnt#Time#Super Ghouls N Ghosts#Axelay#Contra#Nintendo Switch Online#The Wii And Switch
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Super Mario
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Capcom
Related
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

Sony No Longer Selling PS5 Disc Version Consoles at a Loss

Sony CFO Hiroki Totoki has confirmed last Wednesday during an earning’s briefing that the PS5 Disc consoles are no longer selling at a loss, meaning that the manufacturing costs are now met by the $500 retail price. Although Sony is no longer selling PS5 units, that only goes for the disc version, the digital-only version however still costs more to produce than the $400 price point it’s currently at.
Video GamesComicBook

New PlayStation Plus Glitch Gives You Popular PS4 Game for Free

A new PlayStation Plus glitch is giving PlayStation players on PS4 and PS5 a popular survival horror game for free, with no strings attached other than that a PS Plus subscription is required. In addition to August's free PlayStation Plus games, all subscribers can currently download an extra freebie, courtesy of a glitch with PSN. At the moment of publishing, it's unclear who the glitch is working for, but multiple PlayStation users across different regions have confirmed they've been able to snag the free game with said glitch.
Video GamesComicBook

Xbox Just Made a Popular Nintendo GameCube Game Free

Xbox Live Gold subscribers on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S can now download a popular Nintendo GameCube game, for free, with no strings attached. In addition to the Xbox Games With Gold lineup for August -- which includes Yooka-Laylee, Lost Planet 3, Garou: Mark of the Wolves, and Darksiders III -- all Xbox Live Gold subscribers can now download, for a limited time, Ikaruga. According to Twitter account Wario64, subscribers will need an Argentina regional account (which costs nothing) to grab this freebie, but others are reporting they've been able to download the game for free without meeting this requirement. Whatever the case, it's free, but it may make you jump over some hurdles in the process.
Video Gamesnoisypixel.net

Darksiders III Finally Slashing onto Switch Next Month; Both DLCs Freely Included

Publisher THQ Nordic has announced that their action hack-n-slash adventure title, Darksiders III, will be making its way to the Nintendo Switch on September 30, 2021. Of course, this news was being expected for a while, given how every other main entry of the series has been available on the platform for quite some time; those titles being Darksiders Warmastered Edition, Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition, and Darksiders Genesis.
BusinessGamespot

NES And SNES Console Designer Lance Barr Leaves Nintendo After 39 Years

After almost 39 years at Nintendo, Lance Barr, designer of the US versions of the NES and SNES consoles, has announced his departure from the company. Barr joined Nintendo in 1982 as its design and brand director, and as pointed out by Nintendo Life, his first job was to design arcade cabinets for the US market. A few years later in 1985, Nintendo would launch its Famicom home console in North America, which featured a new design that Barr had been working on since 1983. Originally envisioned as a wireless and modular system, these functions were eventually scaled back to reduce costs.
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

A rare copy of Super Mario Bros. once again breaks the sales price record in video games to continue the explosion of retro

A factory sealed copy of Super Mario Bros. has sold for a record $ 2 million, thus becoming the most valuable video game collectible … for now. The Rally Collectibles website has announced the sale via Twitter, as reported Polygon, Y the $ 2 million figure now becomes the highest price paid for a video game in the history of the industry. However, this sale did not come at the typical auction: the anonymous buyer essentially bought the game from shareholders.
Video GamesPosted by
Mental_Floss

How Nintendo Conquered the Gaming World

If you’re a child of the ‘80s, then the launch of the Nintendo Entertainment System (NES) probably shaped your free time. Games like Super Mario Bros., The Legend of Zelda, and ExciteBike (OK, maybe not ExciteBike) captivated millions of kids. But Nintendo’s U.S. launch was anything but easy. Following the...
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Nintendo Switch breaks records in Japan: it took the 30 best-selling games of the week

The dominance condition of Nintendo Switch in Japan reaches a new milestone that we haven’t seen since November 1988: The 30 best-selling video games in physical format last week were from a single platform, Nintendo Switch. Following the position of Famicom in the market, emperor of the Japanese market during its glory years, the Joy-Con machine is known to be ahead of its competitors on a much larger scale than what we saw in previous generations.
Video Gamesgaminginstincts.com

New Wipeout Game Coming To PS5 – Rumor

Wipeout, the futuristic racing game might be making a return onto the PlayStation 5 if a new rumor is to be believed. With added power that the PlayStation 5 boasts, as well as its SSD that allowed Ratchet & Clank to play as well as it did, this would definitely prove a smart decision if true.\
Video GamesNintendo Enthusiast

Garden Story surprise-launches today on Nintendo Switch & PC

As formally revealed at Nintendo’s Indie World Showcase, developer Picogram and publisher Rose City Games have decided to surprise-launch Garden Story on Nintendo Switch and PC today. Garden Story is a hybrid of different genres, with some intense combat combined with farming and city-building, as the launch trailer illustrates. There are a few different weapons to swap between to battle different types of invasive “Rot,” creatures that are ruining the world. When you, the Guardian of the Grove, are not fighting though, you will be talking with charming citizens and helping to foster a community.
Video Gamescgmagonline.com

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Reportedly to be Announced Later This Year

An announcement for a rumoured Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is apparently expected to be revealed later this year, according to Fanbyte. The rumoured details of a third game picked up steam from an interview from June with Jenna Coleman, who voiced Melia Antiqua in the original title on Wii well over a decade ago.
Video GamesGamespot

New World Was Steam's Best-Selling Game Last Week

New World MMO dominated the Steam best-seller charts last week, leading the way for the Amazon project after the company had suffered repeated failures with other online games. Taking both the first and second place slots, New World beat The Ascent, Tribes of Midgard, and other games to the top of the charts.
Video Gamespsu.com

Chivalry II’s First Free Update Is Available Now On PS5 And PS4

Chivalry II arrived earlier this year and instantly became a hit with players and critics alike for its whimsical bloody humour and simple to learn but difficult to master gameplay, and now developer Torn Banner have just released the game’s first free update for PS5 and PS4. The announcement was...
Video Gamespushsquare.com

Axiom Verge 2 Is Out Today on PS4, PS5 Version Coming Later

Well, that's unexpected. Axiom Verge 2, the sequel to the beloved indie metroidvania, is available today on PlayStation 4. Dropped out of nowhere today alongside a showing at Nintendo's Indie World showcase, the game will be ready for purchase on PlayStation Store today, 11th August. A PS5 version is also in the works, but it's coming a little later down the line. For now, it's just the PS4 version.
Video Gamesnichegamer.com

Axiom Verge 2 is Now Available for PC, Switch, and PS4

Axiom Verge 2 is now available for PC (via the Epic Games Store), Nintendo Switch, and PlayStation 4, developer Thomas Happ Games has announced in a surprise release. While , the game was originally set for a release sometime in Q3 of this year – or tentatively this summer / fall. The previously confirmed PlayStation 5 version is coming sometime later.
Video Gamespsu.com

Tales Of Arise Demo Launching For PS5, PS4 On August 18

Tales of Arise is getting a playable demo for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One on August 18, Bandai Namco Games has announced. The next instalment in the venerable JRPG franchise is pencilled in for a September 10, 2021, and last week, its producer confirmed that there are no plans to release any story-based DLC for the project. There’s no Photo Mode currently in Tales of Arise, but the team haven’t ruled it out yet.
FIFAluxurylaunches.com

From the diamond-studded Xbox 360 to the $323k solid gold diamond studded PlayStation 3, these are 8 of the most expensive video games and accessories of all time

For some, video games are a happy childhood memory, and for some, it continues to be everyday evening entertainment even today. Video games became a rage back in the 80s, and like wine, they have only advanced into a more refined, more decadent (read: expensive) version of themselves. Endless hours of fun don’t come cheap anymore, especially for a gaming fanatic who wouldn’t want anything but the best.

Comments / 0

Community Policy