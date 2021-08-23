Texas Father Shot In Head While Driving, Minor Children Steer Car To Safety
A 29-year-old Texas father driving with his two sons on Interstate 10 was fatally shot in the head. The minor children were able to steer the car off the freeway to safety. On Friday, around 10:40 p.m. the victim and his two children, aged 6 and 8, were driving east on the main lanes of the freeway, when the boys heard a loud noise. They saw their father slump over the steering wheel after the noise, said police.www.ibtimes.com
Comments / 0