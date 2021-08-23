Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Texas Father Shot In Head While Driving, Minor Children Steer Car To Safety

By Kuheli Biswas
International Business Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 29-year-old Texas father driving with his two sons on Interstate 10 was fatally shot in the head. The minor children were able to steer the car off the freeway to safety. On Friday, around 10:40 p.m. the victim and his two children, aged 6 and 8, were driving east on the main lanes of the freeway, when the boys heard a loud noise. They saw their father slump over the steering wheel after the noise, said police.

www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Society
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Driving#Chili#Khou#Hpd Rrb#Cnn#Cannon#Texan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Relationships
Related
Congress & CourtsABC News

DA won't challenge release as RFK killer Sirhan seeks parole

SAN DIEGO -- Sirhan Sirhan faces his 16th parole hearing Friday for fatally shooting U.S. Sen. Robert F. Kennedy in 1968, and for the first time no prosecutor will be there to argue he should be kept behind bars. Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón, a former police officer...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court blocks Biden's eviction moratorium

A divided Supreme Court on Thursday blocked an eviction freeze put in place by the Biden administration to shield cash-strapped tenants from the coronavirus pandemic. In a ruling that appeared to break along familiar ideological lines, the conservative-majority court lifted the stay on a federal judge’s order which found the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) eviction moratorium unlawful.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

McConnell rips Biden over Kabul airport attack

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) slammed President Biden after 12 U.S. service member were killed in attacks around the Kabul airport Thursday amid evacuation efforts. “Americans’ hearts are breaking for our servicemembers and diplomats. They are doing heroic work to rescue American citizens and Afghan partners in the predictably...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Capitol Police officers sue Trump, right-wing groups over Jan. 6

Seven U.S. Capitol Police officers on Thursday filed a lawsuit against former President Trump , Trump ally Roger Stone and members of right-wing extremist groups over their role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. The civil rights suit alleges Trump, acting in concert with groups like the Proud Boys and...
Public SafetyCNN

What to know about ISIS-K, the terror group claiming responsibility for the Kabul airport attack

(CNN) — In the space of just a few years, an ISIS affiliate in Afghanistan has seized on the country's instability to become one of the region's most feared terror groups. ISIS-K has claimed responsibility for the deadly bombing attacks outside Kabul airport on Thursday, which targeted a frantic Western evacuation operation and killed 13 US troops and more than 90 Afghans. The group provided no evidence to support the claim but US officials have said it was likely behind the atrocity.

Comments / 0

Community Policy