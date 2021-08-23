Mets Daily Prospect Report, 8/23/21: Absolutely nothing exciting happened…and no, I’m not exaggerating!

The Mets lost a close, frustrating game by a score of 3-2 in Los Angeles that marked their fifth straight loss to the Dodgers and their seventh loss in the last eight games. Coming off a couple of nightmarish starts in a row, Carlos Carrasco took the mound for the Mets hoping for a bounce back outing. That aspiration did not seem promising early, as the Mets fell behind immediately on a Trea Turner leadoff double and two productive outs in the first inning. The Mets would have a chance to come right back in the top of the second when they got the first two men on base, but Walker Buehler retired the next three Mets in a row. At that point, the Mets were then 2-for-35 with runners in scoring position in games against the Dodgers this season.