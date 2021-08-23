Cancel
Mets Daily Prospect Report, 8/23/21: Absolutely nothing exciting happened…and no, I’m not exaggerating!

By Steve Sypa
Cover picture for the article*All results from games played on Sunday, August 22, 2021. Triple-A: Syracuse Mets (37-56) BUFFALO 9, SYRACUSE 2 (BOX) Jesus Reyes wasn’t particularly great and that’s really all there is to say about this one. Arodys Vizcaíno, who has been on the disabled list since late May, finally returned and threw a scoreless inning, striking out all three batters he faced. Jose Martinez, who is also working his way back from an injury, also made an impact, hitting a homer.

