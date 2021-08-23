East End: Roanoke Vineyards

It's a little taste of Italy on the North Fork. In this week's the East End, Doug Geed visits Roanoke Vineyards .

At 16 years old, Richie Pisacano went to work for Mudd Vineyards, a brand new business that grew grapevines for the brand new winemaking industry on Long Island.

Eventually Pisacano bought his own vineyard, and then started making his own wine.

And five years ago, they did something unique - they went private, meaning their vineyard was only open to their wine club members.

Then their wine club became incredibly popular. They started with 100 members, but number has swelled to 1,400.

Anyone can sample and buy their highly rated wines at their tasting room on popular Love Lane in Mattituck.