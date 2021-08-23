8 High-Tech Mysteries for When Social Media Turns Deadly

I can’t remember when I first became interested in cults, but I know that it was before I hit my teens. The first thing I remember reading was an article about a girl who was adjusting to the outside world after leaving a cult — all details about the cult itself and the girl in particular have escaped me except that her favorite book was Flowers in the Attic (which I immediately picked up from the school library). Despite this longstanding interest, I am not sure that I could easily define a cult, though I know that it isn’t always obvious, it isn’t always distinctly dressed people behind high walls. Is that cool-seeming startup that calls its HR department “People and Culture” a little cultish? Could something like CrossFit be a cult?