Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Becoming unofficial mayor of Wolverhampton ‘dream come true’, says Olympic boxer

By Josh Payne
Posted by 
Indy100
Indy100
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Nu1Xa_0ba3P0no00
Ben Whittaker became unofficial mayor of Wolverhampton on Sunday (City of Wolverhampton Council/PA)

Boxer Ben Whittaker has said becoming the unofficial mayor of Wolverhampton for a day was a “dream come true”.

The city’s mayor Greg Brackenridge said the Olympic silver medallist had “earned a day with the mayoral chains” following his performances at the Tokyo Games.

Whittaker said his role for the day involved seeing youngsters at gyms to “hopefully inspire” them to follow in his footsteps.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NKjpl_0ba3P0no00
Ben Whittaker with his silver medal (Martin Rickett/PA) (PA Archive)

The 24-year-old received a generous welcome at Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Molineux stadium on Sunday as he donned his mayoral chains.

He won silver in Tokyo after losing a split decision to Cuba’s Arlen Lopez in the men’s light-heavyweight final.

Whittaker said: “I’m an Olympic silver medallist but while I was over there I had a laugh and a joke about becoming the mayor.

“And now look, a dream has become a reality and I’m mayor for the day – it’s a good little day.

“It’s been a busy, busy day.

“We’ve been to gyms to see the young generation and hopefully inspire those.

“We’ve taken a few photos, watched (the football), so it’s been a busy day but a good day.

“Hopefully I can be someone to look up to for the young generation.

“There’s so many negative things going on in the whole world so with a bit of positivity, I want to show them that if I can do it, they can do it.

“Hopefully we’ll see a few more Olympic medallists.”

Comments / 0

Indy100

Indy100

67K+
Followers
4K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympics#Wolverhampton Wanderers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
Cuba
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
wtoc.com

Dying wish of late ‘Field of Dreams’ owner finally comes true

DYERSVILLE, Iowa (WQAD) - The Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees play Thursday night at the iconic “Field of Dreams,” and it all started with one woman’s dream. Denise Stillman bought the field in 2012 and spent years pushing for an MLB game to come to Iowa.”. She just...
Tribal Football

Brentford goalscorer Christian Nørgaard: Arsenal goal dream come true

Brentford goalscorer Christian Nørgaard was buzzing after their stunning victory over Arsenal. Nørgaard was one of the Bees' heroes for Friday night's 2-0 triumph. He later said: "The ground was absolutely rocking today. As players it's what you dream of in the Premier League. "You play the opener of the...
SportsBBC

Women's British Open: 'Dream come true' for Wales' Chloe Williams

Welsh golfer Chloe Williams says making her first major appearance at this week's Women's British Open will be a "dream come true". Williams, 26, will take on women's golf biggest names when the tournament starts at Carnoustie on Thursday. Williams, from Wrexham, has qualified through her position in the Ladies...
Premier LeagueBBC

EFL Cup: 'Premier League is the priority'

Burnley travel to fellow Premier League side Newcastle United as they seek their first win of the season in their Carabao Cup second round tie on Wednesday (19:45 BST). It's two defeats from two games in the league so far for Dyche's side, with Leeds United to come at the weekend.
Premier LeagueBBC

Carabao Cup: Nottingham Forest 0-4 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Wolves secured their first win of the season as they beat out-of-form Nottingham Forest to reach the Carabao Cup third round. The visitors almost took the lead when Daniel Podence got on to Rayan Ait-Nouri's cross, but Ethan Horvath saved. Romain Saiss eventually put Wolves ahead just before the hour...
Premier Leaguevavel.com

Brighton drawn against Swansea in third round Carabao Cup tie

Brighton & Hove Albion will host Swansea City in the third round of the Carabao Cup after the conclusion of the draw on Wednesday night. The news comes after the two clubs beat Cardiff City and Plymouth Argyle respectively on Tuesday night. The fixture will serve as an evocation for...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Wolverhampton Wanderers exploring deal for Lille defender Sven Botman

Wolverhampton Wanderers are interested in signing Lille defender Sven Botman, reputed journalist Fabrizio Romano claims. The Midlands outfit signed Yerson Mosquera earlier this summer, but they are eyeing another young centre-back before the deadline. The club were recently linked with Marseille’s Duje Caleta-Car, but they have yet to make any...
Premier LeagueBBC

Wolves v Man Utd: Who makes your United team?

Manchester United visit Wolverhampton Wanderers in the third round of Premier League fixtures on Sunday, but who will make it into Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's starting XI?. You'll be able to pick - and share on social media - your own line-up for every Premier League game throughout the campaign. It's...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Tottenham agree the final price for Adama Traore with Wolves

Tottenham Hotspur are looking to complete the signing of Adama Traore from Wolverhampton Wanderers. According to Spanish publication AS, the Premier League club have reached an agreement with Wolves regarding the final price of the transfer. The deal is likely to cost €46m. However, the two clubs are yet to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy