DaBaby Thanks NYC Radio Station for Letting Him Perform After His Homophobic Rant at Rolling Loud

You would think that some rumors are so ridiculous no one could believe them but day by day we learn that some people really are that gullible, especially when it comes to celebrities. Recently Lizzo was the latest victim of nonsense after a wild rumor started spreading that the singer decided to stage dive and killed someone, referencing her weight. As noted by Page Six there is no clear indication of how the rumor started or exactly how much it spread but since Lizzo brought it to everyone‘s attention, a story like this did not go unnoticed. The body-positive singer has always been outgoing and ready to call out anyone she feels necessary in a funny but stern matter and she handled this situation no differently. She took to TikTok where she has over 17-million followers with a hilarious video including evidence to prove that not only has she never stage dived, she isn’t “that big.”