New York City, NY

DaBaby Thanks NYC Radio Station for Letting Him Perform After His Homophobic Rant at Rolling Loud

By Dindha Dwi Amelia Megawati
AceShowbiz
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a pre-filmed video played ahead of his set at Hot 97's Summer Jam 2021, the 'Rockstar' hitmaker insists he never meant to 'offend anybody' with his controversial remarks. AceShowbiz - DaBaby is so grateful to finally return to the stage after his latest controversy. The "Rockstar" hitmaker, who got axed from many major music events over his homophobic rant at the Rolling Loud Festival, thanked a New York City radio station for allowing him to perform at their event.

