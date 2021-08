One win doesn’t not mean the Boston Red Sox are fully back on track, but a decision as emphatic as Wednesday’s is a key step in the right direction. The Sox had lost six straight to the American League East division-leading Tampa Bay Rays and had been slumping in just about every area of the game. But they rebounded in a big way Wednesday with a 20-8 victory over Tampa in the middle contest of a three-game set at Fenway Park.