Man died after being hit twice on busy Clayton County road (Clayton County, GA)

On early Saturday, a male pedestrian lost his life after being hit by at least two vehicles on a busy Clayton County road, police stated.

As per the initial information, the fatal pedestrian crash took place at around 4:15 a.m. in the 5400 block of Riverdale Road, not far from North Clayton High School.

August 23, 2021