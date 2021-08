It was nice to see Bulls basketball for this first time in months. These past five games in the Summer League held in Las Vegas allowed fans and the coaching staff to get a good look at some of the younger members of the roster in Patrick Williams, Ayo Dosunmu, Marko Simonovic, and Devon Dotson. There were also other players on the roster fighting for either a two-way contract or training camp invite. Players such as Ethan Thompson and Tyler Bey who showed potential to be a solid candidate for those types of contracts.