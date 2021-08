Teen Mom 2 will have a new star when the show returns. Chris Lopez, the father of two of Kailyn Lowry's children, has finally signed a contract with MTV to star on the show after making his first non-blurred appearance on the show last season. Lowry is reportedly not happy with this though. Lowry and Lopez share two sons, Lux, 4, and Creed, 1. Lowry also shares Isaac, 11, with Jo Rivera, and Lincoln, 7, with Javi Marroquin.