The Delta variant of COVID-19 concerns consumers, but not enough to keep them home. That’s according to a new survey from shopping rewards app Shopkick which found that that six in 10 (61%) respondents are taking extra precautions when shopping in-store due to the rise of Delta. Of those cautious respondents, most are once again masking up while shopping (82%), using disinfectants on hands and carts (79%), shopping at less busy times (66%), using debit/credit cards to avoid exchanging cash (63%), and utilizing self-checkout (59%).