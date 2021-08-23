Hurricane Henri: Downgraded to a tropical depression, a flood watch has been issued on Monday in Mass. with rain expected in the afternoon and at night
The remnants of Hurricane Henri, now downgraded to a tropical depression, are expected to move across Southern New England on Monday, likely resulting in renewed flooding from scattered storms that may be accompanied by torrential downpours. An isolated brief tornado also cannot be ruled out, according to the National Weather Service.www.masslive.com
