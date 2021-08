Leon’s claim that it will become the first restaurant chain in the UK to sell carbon-neutral burgers and fries has been called into question after an investigation found the company was using controversial carbon credits.The chain first made the claim in January, when it announced the carbon neutral meals would be available at more than 60 locations. Leon said it will purchase carbon credits for every burger and portion of fries sold to offset their footprint.As part of its pledge to become net zero by 2030, Leon excluded high-carbon meats such as beef from its menu and switched to a...