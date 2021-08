A Tesla short-seller had an epiphany, but the ridiculous epiphany is that he realized that central banks are going to mostly engineer low-interest rates for decades. This is what should be embarrassing. There have been negative interest rates in Europe since 2014. Interest rates have mostly been below 1% in Europe since about 2009. Japan has had negative rates since 2016. US has had low rates since 2009. This guy Carson Block had to have a dream last week to realize that interest rates will stay low for decades. Low rates for decades is a revelation that he went onto the cable finance news channel CNBC to declare.