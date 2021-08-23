Cancel
Lauri Markkanen could end up staying with Chicago Bulls

By Evan Lewis
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLauri Markkanen has dominated NBA rumors in the last few weeks, with the latest reports suggesting he could end up continuing with the Chicago Bulls next season. Markkanen has expressed his desire to play elsewhere after an underwhelming season with the Bulls last year. As per NBA rumors, the Minnesota Timberwolves, Dallas Mavericks, New Orleans Pelicans and San Antonio Spurs have all been linked with him. However, none of these franchises are willing to meet the restricted free agent’s asking price.

