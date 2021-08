A less-than-sweet face on the sonogram doesn't mean your sweetie will arrive looking the same way. Here's why an ultrasound can sometimes take a turn for the weird. When you go in for your ultrasound anatomy scan, aka the first time you see your baby developed beyond a gestational sac with a heartbeat, you probably have images in your head of a perfect button nose, pudgy cheeks and a sweet smile — just like how she might look at birth. But the reality is most ultrasounds taken between 18 and 22 weeks, even 3D ones, don't come out that way.