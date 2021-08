The Boston Celtics have been an active bunch thus far into the 2021 NBA offseason and, in turn, have set themselves up for a solid season. New head coach, Ime Udoka, will seemingly have a much more well-rounded roster to work with than former coach, Brad Stevens did back in 2020-21, what with their newly acquired talents such as Dennis Schroder, Josh Richardson, and Al Horford joining forces with the team’s core of Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and Marcus Smart.