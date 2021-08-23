How to Rent Out a Room in Your Home

What usually proves to be excellent advice wasn't the case for one homeowner in today's red-hot market. Read on to learn why. As a home buyer, it's common to hear experts recommend that if you're going to buy a new home, you should be prepared to stay there for a minimum of three to five years. The reasoning behind this advice is that it's very difficult to break even on your mortgage by selling sooner. You need to wait until you've gained some equity in your home or -- as is the case in my friend's story that I'm about to share -- your home has appreciated enough in value.