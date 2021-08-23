Bibb County Schools, Middle Georgia Regional Library work to get students free library access
MACON, Ga. — The Middle Georgia Regional Library and the Bibb County School District are working together to make sure every student has library access. They're making it possible through a new program they just started this year. All they have to do is opt in and use their lunch card number as a library card. It will give them access to everything the library has to offer and more.www.13wmaz.com
Comments / 0